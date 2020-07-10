YG makes another political statement with his new single "Swag."

The Compton rapper announced the track on social media Thursday by unveiling its a photo inspired by NFL free agent/activist Colin Kaepernick. YG is seen kneeling on one knee while wearing an afro wig and Kaepernick's old 49ers jersey. Two cheerleaders are seen in the background also taking a knee, a nod to Kaepernick's on-field protests against police brutality and racism.

You can stream "Swag" now on Apple Music or via Spotify below. You can also wacth the track's music video up top via YouTube.

YG has been a vocal of supporter of Kaepernick ever since the athlete was allegedly blacklisted for his peaceful protests. The 4Hunnid boss was among the celebrities who blasted EA Sports for removing a Kaepernick reference in YG's "Big Bank" on the Madden 19 soundtrack. The line in question was delivered by Big Sean, who rapped: "Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and shit/You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick."

After announcing he never approved the edit, YG reportedly received an apology from EA Sports CEO.

"We had the conversation on the phone, they was apologizing ... They said they're gonna do more than just call everybody and apologize." YG told TMZ. "... We have to let it be known that this shit ain't straight. But they figure it out, we good."