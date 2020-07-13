Shy Glizzy takes direct aim at Lil Uzi Vert and Roc Nation after a verse-for-verse exchange didn't go as the rapper planned.

On Sunday, Glizzy took to his IG Stories where he blasted Lil Uzi Vert. In the post, the D.C. native claimed that he tried to contact Uzi privately but he didn't receive a response.

"I don't do this internet shit... But since you seem not to see my msg. Nigga FXCK YOU! @liluzivert," Glizzy wrote.

Jefe went on to add context to the situation, explaining that Roc Nation is contacting him on behalf of Uzi to collect on a feature they did together. Per Glizzy, this violates the verbal agreement he had with Uzi.

"Got Roc Nation reaching out talkn bout a check after the song already out and I spoke to your lil ass directly. That's some sucka ass shit," Glizzy continued. "Then you can't even hit me back and tell me yourself... I ain't NEVER paid for a verse in my life boy."

Fans may have first heard Glizzy and Uzi together on the track "Super Freak" from Shy's 2018 project, Fully Loaded. Since then, Uzi has split from his former label, Generation Now, and signed with Roc Nation. He also collaborated with Glizzy again for Shy's latest single, "Right or Wrong," which dropped in June. Although Glizzy doesn't specify which feature has caused this rift, it's presumed to be "Right or Wrong" as Roc Nation wasn't handling Uzi's business in 2018.

Lil Uzi Vert has yet to respond to Shy Glizzy's claims.