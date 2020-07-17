Sheff G rarely disappoints, and he just gave fans a major treat by releasing his new EP Just 4 Y'all featuring Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, Lil Tjay, and several others. Despite it only having five tracks, Sheff G gets the job done here, delivering a healthy serving of New York drill sound in a short amount of time.

The city is alive on Just 4 Y'all, as Sheff G made sure to load his EP with an almost entirely New York lineup with the exception of King Von. Sleepy Hallow is a long time friend and collaborator of Sheff G's as well, the two forming their Winners Circle label together and dropping a project under it last year. Thus, the way they connected and grooved together on the track "Make It Happen" came as no surprise to fans.

As one of the pioneers in defining the Brooklyn drill sound, Sheff G is also very cognisant of Chicago drill and holds the artists who spearhead it in high regard. In a conversation with Complex, he talked about his appreciation for Chicago drill artists like G Herbo and Lil Bibby.

"We all used to pay attention to G Herbo and Lil Bibby because of how their videos looked. We said, ‘They look like they’re from the same place as us, so if they can do it, we can do it,’” he said. “What they would say in songs was the same type of shit [we say].”

The Brooklyn rapper also reflected on how much the drill sound has grown over the years in his borough, talking about how it really had to grow on people in the city.

"In the beginning, with Brooklyn, it was so entertaining to everybody because it was like, ‘Damn, that’s not going on where I’m from.’ It’s like watching a movie [to them],” he said. “But where we’re at, it’s really going on. Same thing with Chicago, same thing with the U.K.”

You can stream Sheff G's new EP Just 4 Y'all below via Spotify.