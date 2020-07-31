Brooklyn rapper Nyck Caution just unleashed his hard-hitting new project Open Flame via Joey Badass' label Pro Era Records.

With a distinctively New York flair, the EP is a sign of more to come, Caution has promised. "Open Flame is an appetizer to the album I have coming later this year," he explained upon releasing the project. "None of these songs are throwaways but more like tracks that didn't fit the direction of the album. I wanted to give everyone a few different styles and approaches, while starting my season off with this collection of tracks, and keeping my foot on the pedal, moving forward."

Open Flame features appearances from Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies fame, Flipp Dinero, and Jake Luttrell. Switching between disparate styles, the EP works well as a reminder of what he's capable of. To assist the release, he also dropped a video for immediate highlight "Margot Robbie," which can be seen above.

Listen to the Open Flame EP via Spotify: