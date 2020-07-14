Keen-eyed fans may remember L.A's Cassowary from his early appearance on Earl Sweatshirt's 2015 album I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside, an auspicious debut if ever there was one. Since then, he's been carving out a lane making understated pop blanketed in a dreamy and often psychedelic haze.

His latest offering is "Starlight", a muted creation that explores what it really means to be famous and whether or not that can be compatible with true artistry. It doesn't always have to be a poisoned chalice, but the risk of it getting in the way of art can be hard to spot before it's too late. Adding another dimension to that concept, the singer-producer adds a celestial element to the track, something that's played up in animator Kate Diliberto's star-gazing visuals.

"'Starlight' is about the allure of fame, wanting to be a star and the infatuation with that, and the difference between becoming an artist and becoming a 'star'... how and why those things aren't mutually exclusive. When I approached Kate with the idea, I explained this to her and it was easy for her to run with it. I love her artistry and so that allowed me to really trust her direction and let her have fun with it. What ended up was something beautiful. Kate really laid into the celestial vibes behind 'Starlight' and more literally displayed the difference between me as an artist and perhaps me as the star (alien) that I wish to become."