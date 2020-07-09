The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five people who are believed to be connected to the murder of 20-year-old Pop Smoke.

TMZ reports that the LAPD has taken three adults and two juveniles into custody. It’s not clear what they are being charged with, but all five are set to be interviewed by the police and booked.

"Early this morning, search and arrest warrants were served in several locations in the city of Los Angeles," stated a spokesperson from the LAPD Media Relations Division. "The warrants were all related to the February 19 murder of Bashar Jackson, also known as Pop Smoke. Robbery-Homicide Division has three adult males and two juvenile males in custody. Once they are questioned and completely booked, we will be able to provide the booking information."

Pop Smoke was fatally shot during what, at first, seemed to be a home invasion robbery at a property he was renting in the Hollywood Hills. When cops responded to the call on the early morning of Feb. 19, they discovered one man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Pop later died at the hospital. An early report from TMZ also alleged that his murder was a “targeted hit,” however, the LAPD refuted those claims.

The late rapper’s murder investigation faced numerous delays, first due to unreliable witnesses, and later because of COVID-19, with the police needing to dedicate resources to issues related to the pandemic.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon arrived on July 3 and is currently vying for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The record boasts appearances from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Tyga, Karol G, and more, with a deluxe version forthcoming as well.