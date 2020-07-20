Not only are the Migos collectively one of the biggest acts in music, but Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have also forged successful solo careers. Still, there are some fans who are willing to write them off as old news despite their sustained production.

On Monday, Offset took to Instagram where he posted a picture of the Migos that appears to be from the group's early Rich Nigga Timeline days.

"WE THE GREATEST WE ARE CULTURE THE FLOW YOU STOLE," Offset captioned the post.

This moved one fan to hop in the captions and let Offset know that there are some people that think the group has fallen off. Instead of ignoring this troll, 'Set decided to hit him with a few facts.

"how the last album Migos put out did 200k first week," Offset responded.

The album Offset is referencing to is 2018's Culture II. This project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving around 200,000 units. By December, the album was certified double-platinum and was featured on various end-of-the-year lists.

The group is now gearing up to drop Culture III. Migos seem to have a lot of faith in this project—and ensuing albums—as Quavo claimed that they will release the best album of 2020 and 2021.