Over the years, Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” has become the quintessential Independence Day song, an anthem to celebrate America. However, this year, Cyrus reminded us that there really isn’t anything for Americans to celebrate until there is “liberty and justice” for everyone.

“This was in 2017,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her introduction to a live rendition of “Party in the U.S.A.” “Feels EVEN MORE relevant right NOW. It ain’t a Party In The USA until we see #LibertyandJusticeFORALL you heard me, FOR ALL! #fuckthefourthuntilthereisfreedom.”

In the clip, which was recorded at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, she said, “It's not a party in the USA if we don't have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, healthcare, education, non-violence. So, fuck yeah, it will be a party in the USA. We'll see it. If we all fucking come together, we'll fucking make sure that it is, 'cause I'm not giving up. We can't stop, all right?”

While many celebrated the holiday this weekend, Twitter countered the festivities with the trending hashtag #AllCountriesMatter, which showcased beautiful photos of places from around the world. Other Twitter users employed the hashtag #FuckTheFourth, rejecting the holiday based on the U.S.’s history of slavery, genocide, the continued incarceration of and violence towards Black people and people of color, ICE detention centers, and more.