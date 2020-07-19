One of Donald Trump's reelection videos was removed from Twitter on Saturday night after Linkin Park filed a copyright-takedown notice against the visual, Variety reports.

The video featured the band's 2002 hit, "In the End." The band felt like the use of this song made it seem like it was politically aligned with the President, forcing Linkin Park to take action.

"Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music," the band said in a statement to Twitter on Saturday. "A cease and desist has been issued."

The video first appeared on social media on Friday via the White House's official profiles. It was then uploaded to Trump's personal accounts before being disabled due to copyright infringement.

The President using Linkin Park goes against the political lines that the band has drawn. In Jan. 2017, the band's late lead singer, Chester Bennington, made it clear that he's not a Trump supporter, calling the President a "greater threat to the USA than terrorism."

The decision to remove the video and any connection to Trump comes just one day before the three-year anniversary of Bennington's death.

The song the Trump ad used was a cover performed by Tommee Profitt with Jung Youth and Fleurie. Youth also took issue with the cover being used, writing on Twitter that Trump "illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video." Youth continued, "anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism."