It seems that Lil Wayne is gearing up for the next Tha Carter album installment.

In a new interview with Variety, Weezy was asked which was his favorite in Tha Carter series, to which he responded, “My favorite Carter album is the next one.”

The latest chapter of Tha Carter franchise dropped in 2018, with the very highly-anticipated Tha Carter V. He followed its release with his thirteenth studio album Funeral, which arrived at the top of 2020. Just last week, he made his 2015 project, Free Weezy Album, available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify (previously, it was exclusive to TIDAL). However, it appeared with a slightly different track list: “He's Dead,” “I Feel Good,” “Thinking Bout You,” and “Without You” featuring Bibi Bourelly are missing, while “We Livin' Like That” is a new addition that wasn’t included on the 2015 release. It’s believed that sample clearance issues led to the changes though he hasn't confirmed.

Weezy has also kept busy with his Apple Music show, Young Money Radio, which he launched during quarantine. His recent guests include 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, Damian Lillard, Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, and more. “It means a lot to [me] to have such a platform, but the unique fact of it is how meaningful it can be for others,” he told Variety. “You never know who you’re reaching, so you reach for the stars and hope whoever you’re reaching can do the same.”