Lil Wayne's 2015 record Free Weezy Album will celebrate its five year anniversary on July 4, and to celebrate the record is finally available outside of TIDAL.

When FWA dropped, it was only available to stream on TIDAL. Now it's up on both Spotify and Apple Music for the first time, but it's arrived with a somewhat different tracklist. "He's Dead," the James Brown-sampling "I Feel Good," "Without You" featuring Bibi Bourelly, and "Thinking Bout You" are missing, but there's also "We Livin' Like That," which wasn't on the 2015 release. It's suspected that sample clearance issues are behind the changes.

Stream Free Weezy Album below; it's got appearances from Jeezy, Wiz Khalifa, Cory Gunz, Hoodybaby, and more, plus production from London on da Track, Infamous, Cool & Dre, and others.

Free Weezy Album was released during Wayne's series of clashes with Cash Money Records boss Birdman. Tha Carter V was originally supposed to release in late 2014, but it was perpetually delayed despite the fact it was already finished. Eventually he was able to release Tha Carter V in 2018.

FWA came six months after the Sorry 4 the Wait 2 mixtape, both arriving in the middle of a $51 million lawsuit Tunechi filed against Birdman and Cash Money. While all of this went down, Wayne partnered with TIDAL to release FWA exclusively on Jay-Z's newly acquired streaming platform.