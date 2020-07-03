Lil Wayne continues to release new episodes of his Young Money Radio show every Friday with Beats 1.

In the latest episode, Weezy was joined by 50 Cent, Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Campbell, Dustin Poirier, and Taquarius Wair.

50 Cent talked about TK. The Queens rapper appeared on the song “The Woo” from Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which arrived on Friday. Compton breakout star Roddy Ricch also guested on the single.

Wayne was also joined by Oprah Winfrey who discussed TK and Noami Campbell who touched on TK.

Lately, Wayne's Young Money Radio segments have been particularly impactful. For episode 7, he discussed his conflicting thoughts about the police. He reflected on an officer rescuing him when he accidentally shot himself as a 12-year-old, but the rapper’s native New Orleans stomping grounds had a hostile police force presence when he was young. Weezy has recently hosted Killer Mike, Washington D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chris Paul, Snoop Dogg, Bun B, Stephen Jackson, Usher, Mannie Fresh, Juelz Santana, Nicki Minaj, T-Pain, Damian Lillard, and more during his last few episodes as well.

On Friday, Wayne’s Free Weezy Album was released for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, as a celebration of its five year anniversary on July 4. The project was only previously available on TIDAL.