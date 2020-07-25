Justin Bieber has been on an RV road trip with his wife Hailey across the United States, and he just paid a visit to Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming.

In a photo Kanye shared to Twitter, Bieber could be seen sitting next to Damon Dash in what appears to be a hangar or garage. "DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus," Ye wrote on Friday. The two have been hanging out in recent years, bonding over their shared faith in Christianity. In 2019, Bieber was spotted at one of Ye's many Sunday Service events.

He's not the first famous friend of Kanye's to pay him a visit, as he recently shared a video of Dave Chappelle's visit to his ranch earlier this month.

Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has been going through what his family and friends have suspected is a major, troubling bipolar episode. Around the release of his 2018 record Ye, he revealed that he had been diagnosed as bipolar. His recent behavior and comments have caused concern among friends and fans, prompting his wife Kim Kardashian to release a statement asking for "compassion and empathy" amid mental health concerns for her husband.

As TMZ reports, it is suspected that Ye and Kim aren't on speaking terms right now, and she isn't present at the Wyoming ranch. In a since-deleted series of tweets on July 21, Kanye tweeted, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor." He later wrote, "Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me."