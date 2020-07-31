For his first independent release in over a decade, Juicy J is linking up with a name that should be familiar to longtime Three 6 Mafia enthusiasts: eOne's Alan Grunblatt.

Juicy's new album The Hustle Continues will arrive via eOne on Oct. 14 and boast a long list of featured guests including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, ASAP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign, Rico Nasty, and more.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Juicy J again," Grunblatt said in a press release accompanying the album's new single "Gah Damn High," a Wiz Khalifa collab. "I first worked with him back in the Three 6 Mafia days and I am so proud of his success. He is an amazing, multi-faceted artist, rapper, writer and producer."

Image via Edgar Daniel / VOTO

In his own statement, Juicy reflected on that first Three 6 Mafia deal.

"Alan gave Three 6 Mafia our first deal, he believed in me then and he believes in what I'm doing today as an artist, and as a producer," he said. "It made the most sense to release The Hustle Continues independently and eOne gave me the best deal where I own 100 percent of my masters."

Below, watch the official video for the new Wiz collab "Gah Damn High," directed by Joe Weil. The visual imagines a coronavirus-era reality TV show and features pop-ins from Wiz, Lena the Plug, Adam22, and Juicy's Asterisk* business partner Gary Vee.

And here's the full The Hustle Continues tracklist:

"Best Group"

"Gah Damn High" ft. Wiz Khalifa

"Spend It" ft. Lil Baby and 2 Chainz

"Killa" ft. Conway

"Shopping Spree" ft. Young Dolph

"Po Up" ft. ASAP Rocky

"1995" ft. Logic

"What I Need"

"The Way It Goes" ft. Key Glock

"Shawty Bad" ft. Logic

"Load It Up" ft. NLE Choppa

"She Gon Pop It" ft. Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla Sign

"Take It" ft. Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous (Three 6 Mafia)

"Memphis to LA" ft. Jay Rock and Project Pat

"In a Minute"

Alongside Vee and artist Cody Hudson, Juicy J is launching the weed brand Asterisk*. Living under the Green Street banner, the brand is initially debuting a pair of indica-dominant strains. One of those is Juicy's own signature strain, known as "Wildflower." Fans can also expect graphic tees, sweatshirts, snapbacks, and more in the coming months.