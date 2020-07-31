For his first independent release in over a decade, Juicy J is linking up with a name that should be familiar to longtime Three 6 Mafia enthusiasts: eOne's Alan Grunblatt.
Juicy's new album The Hustle Continues will arrive via eOne on Oct. 14 and boast a long list of featured guests including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, ASAP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign, Rico Nasty, and more.
"I'm thrilled to be working with Juicy J again," Grunblatt said in a press release accompanying the album's new single "Gah Damn High," a Wiz Khalifa collab. "I first worked with him back in the Three 6 Mafia days and I am so proud of his success. He is an amazing, multi-faceted artist, rapper, writer and producer."
In his own statement, Juicy reflected on that first Three 6 Mafia deal.
"Alan gave Three 6 Mafia our first deal, he believed in me then and he believes in what I'm doing today as an artist, and as a producer," he said. "It made the most sense to release The Hustle Continues independently and eOne gave me the best deal where I own 100 percent of my masters."
Below, watch the official video for the new Wiz collab "Gah Damn High," directed by Joe Weil. The visual imagines a coronavirus-era reality TV show and features pop-ins from Wiz, Lena the Plug, Adam22, and Juicy's Asterisk* business partner Gary Vee.
And here's the full The Hustle Continues tracklist:
- "Best Group"
- "Gah Damn High" ft. Wiz Khalifa
- "Spend It" ft. Lil Baby and 2 Chainz
- "Killa" ft. Conway
- "Shopping Spree" ft. Young Dolph
- "Po Up" ft. ASAP Rocky
- "1995" ft. Logic
- "What I Need"
- "The Way It Goes" ft. Key Glock
- "Shawty Bad" ft. Logic
- "Load It Up" ft. NLE Choppa
- "She Gon Pop It" ft. Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla Sign
- "Take It" ft. Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous (Three 6 Mafia)
- "Memphis to LA" ft. Jay Rock and Project Pat
- "In a Minute"
Alongside Vee and artist Cody Hudson, Juicy J is launching the weed brand Asterisk*. Living under the Green Street banner, the brand is initially debuting a pair of indica-dominant strains. One of those is Juicy's own signature strain, known as "Wildflower." Fans can also expect graphic tees, sweatshirts, snapbacks, and more in the coming months.