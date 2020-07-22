Jason Derulo continues his resurgence with the release of his latest single, "Take You Dancing."

Derulo released the single on Wednesday, and the track was accompanied by a video that premiered on YouTube. This pop record capitalizes on the success Derulo experiences with his TikToks. The singer even referenced one of his viral TikTok dance videos in the track's visual.

Few celebrities have utilized TikTok as well as Jason Derulo. During an interview with Zane Lowe, Derulo explains that the app has become an excellent way for him to express his creativity.

"Like I said, at home, just kind of having fun with it and just creating things from nothing," he said. "TikTok has been a vehicle that I can just kind of create things. I love creating things."

Derulo's commitment to TikTok is paying off, literally. The singer told Complex that he makes well over the rumored $75,000 that he receives per post.

"I think it’s tacky to say what I do make from them, but it’s far more than that," he said. "But, I’m not going to say what it is."

Outside of his TikTok fame, Derulo is enjoying this new space in his career. After getting out of a 12-year label deal, Derulo is working as an independent artist, creating music with various labels. He also believes that tracks like "Take You Dancing" will provide relief from the tension that has taken over the world.

"In these times, we all need a song that’s going to uplift us," the singer said. "Hopefully 'Take You Dancing' can be a light in these trying days."

Watch Jason Derulo's video for "Take You Dancing" above.