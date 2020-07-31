Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy have released their newest collaborative album Also Known as Courtesy of Half-A-Mil.
The album’s Nas-featuring lead single “City on Lock” released on Friday alongside the project. Also Known As… also boasts guest appearances from 03 Greedo and 24hrs.
I never knew my biggest hit ever would be Baby-Hit. Since the day you were born you been my favorite person on earth C3! I Love you son!❤️❤️❤️. Love to my pops Big Hit (FREE HIM!) the first voice you hear when you pop this album in and Salute to @Nas for blessing us on “City On Lock” bro @03greedo on “When the money comes” and @24hrs on “87 Benzo” New Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil album #AKA out rn with my OPM brother @dopeitsdom 💿 💿
A post shared by HIT-BOY AKA Tony Fontana (@hitboy) on Jul 30, 2020 at 9:04pm PDT
The pair initially teamed up a few years ago, subsequently releasing three separate EPs throughout 2016 and 2017. Hit-Boy and Kennedy then released their first studio album, Courtesy of Half-A-Mil in 2017.
A Grammy award-winning producer, Hit-Boy is known for working with Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Kanye, Drake, Beyoncé, and more. In January, he won another Grammy for Best Rap Performance for Roddy Ricch’s Nipsey-supported song “Racks in the Middle.”
For his part, Kennedy has become a staple in the underground L.A. rap scene and is known for his work with Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, and Skeme. Kennedy gained repute after creating his own label, The Other Peoples Money Company and releasing his critically acclaimed projects, like 2010’s From the Westside with Love and his 2013 album Get Home Safely.
Stream Also Known as Courtesy of Half-A-Mil below via Spotify or over on Apple Music.
Also Watch