Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy have released their newest collaborative album Also Known as Courtesy of Half-A-Mil.

The album’s Nas-featuring lead single “City on Lock” released on Friday alongside the project. Also Known As… also boasts guest appearances from 03 Greedo and 24hrs.

The pair initially teamed up a few years ago, subsequently releasing three separate EPs throughout 2016 and 2017. Hit-Boy and Kennedy then released their first studio album, Courtesy of Half-A-Mil in 2017.

A Grammy award-winning producer, Hit-Boy is known for working with Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Kanye, Drake, Beyoncé, and more. In January, he won another Grammy for Best Rap Performance for Roddy Ricch’s Nipsey-supported song “Racks in the Middle.”

For his part, Kennedy has become a staple in the underground L.A. rap scene and is known for his work with Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, and Skeme. Kennedy gained repute after creating his own label, The Other Peoples Money Company and releasing his critically acclaimed projects, like 2010’s From the Westside with Love and his 2013 album Get Home Safely.

Stream Also Known as Courtesy of Half-A-Mil below via Spotify or over on Apple Music.