As a part of his FreeWishes Foundation—which is geared towards doing charity work in the Georgia community and beyond— Future will begin to award scholarships to students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the Atlanta rapper announced that his new "I'm Still a Dreamer" campaign planned to award up to $2,500 to incoming college freshmen who saw their lives affected by the virus.

"You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams," he said in a press statement. "Despite this Covid-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big."

In order to apply, students must be a 2020 Georgia high school graduate and plan to attend a public or private university in the fall of 2020 as well. Their applications will then be reviewed by judges on Future's FreeWishes Foundation team in order to decide on the amount of money rewarded.

"We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19," Future's mother and co-founder Stephanie Jester said in a statement about the initiative. "As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come true and wishes come true."

Aside from this, Future has been busy aiding others affected by COVID-19 in others ways as well. Named after his hit single "Mask Off," the Atlanta rapper launched his "Mask On" campaign, which aims to make and distribute masks to the Atlanta community by teaming up with Atlanta Sewing Style, a local company in Future’s hometown.

“The FreeWishes Foundation really strives all year long to give back to the community, so it kind of put a damper on what we already had been working on,” Future's sister, Tia Wilburn-Anderson, told Complex.

As of April, the "Mask On" campaign had made and distributed over 100,000 masks throughout the Atlanta community.