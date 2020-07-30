The Bad Boy Records rapper formerly known as Loon has been granted an early release from prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle, the New York Post reports.

Loon, who was born Chauncey Hawkins before legally changing his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith after converting to Islam in 2008, filed for a "instant compassionate release" motion in early June, claiming that his life was in serious danger if he remained behind bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic, given his struggles with latent tuberculosis, as well as suffering from "multiple bouts each of acute laryngopharyngitis, acute bronchitis and bronchopneumonia."

The judge ruled that his health issues were an "extraordinary and compelling" reason to grant an early release. Additionally, since the judge considered Loon to no longer be a danger to society, the remainder of his prison sentence was converted to time served. He was scheduled to be released in August 2021.

In 2012, Loon was arrested in Belgium and extradited to the United States for trafficking heroin. He pleaded guilty the following year to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, among others, asked that Loon be granted clemency by Donald Trump last year in a 34-page letter written by his friend, Weldon Angelos.

Loon is most known for featuring on Diddy's "I Need a Girl (Part One)" with User and "I Need a Girl (Part Two)" with Ginuwine Mario Winans, and Tammy Ruggeri.