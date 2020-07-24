Farruko has released the single and accompanying music video for his single “La Tóxica.”

The ballad is the first from his next musical phase, which features the musical stylings of Dembow and Reggaetón. Directed by Fernando Lugo and shot in Miami, the visual shows the life of a girl who enters a fantasy world that’s without prejudice.

"It's the kind of reggaetón that made me," Farruko explained to Billboard about the song. "I always experiment with different rhythms but I wanted to go back to my roots with this one." He also talked about the track's title, saying, "It's called 'La Tóxica' because it can be a toxic person or a situation that is toxic." Farruko continued, "I think a lot of couples go through this phase where either the relationship turns sour or one of them becomes toxic. And I like that the word is gender neutral, so anyone can relate to the lyrics. I also noticed that the word toxic was being used a lot on social media, so I had been monitoring the word for a while and thought, 'I'll have to turn it into a song.'"

Farruko released his album Gangalee in May 2019 and has dropped a number of collaborations, including “Tiburones (Remix)” with Ricky Martin; “Se Va” with Tito El Bambino; “Perreo Intenso” with Ankhal, Guaynna, and Kevvo; and “Si Me Dices Que Sí” with Reikand Camilo, which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboards Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts.

Watch the video for “La Tóxica” above.