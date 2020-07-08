A 12-second video posted on social media shows Drake looking uncharacteristically pissed.

According to the Toronto Sun, the footage was recorded in the Yorkville neighborhood over the weekend, when the rapper was spotted exiting a building with an angry or frustrated look on his face. Many pointed out Drake was surrounded by security and was rubbing his neck while making his way to his vehicle. Unsurprisingly, fans had lots of questions.

The video was eventually shared on the 6ixbuzzTV's Instagram account, and caught Drizzy's attention. While many wondered what had happened in the moments leading up to Drake's exit, the rapper hopped in the comments section to provide an amusing explanation.

"A spider was crawling on me the other day and ever since then I keep feeling that shit like 4 times a day," he wrote before dropping a series of crying-laughing emojis.

So, that clears that up.

Drake is now preparing to release the much-anticipated follow-up to 2018's Scorpion. The Grammy-winning rapper has been teasing the project for a minute, and recently suggested it was near completion. Drake shared several Instagram photos taken during a studio session and captioned one of the posts, "80%," leading fans to believe it was almost done.

Stay tuned as more details about Drake's album roll through.