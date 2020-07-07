City Girls have gone corporate. After showcasing their rise from a pair of recently fired frustrated fast food workers to OnlyFans sensations in the "Jobs" video, the Miami-based duo of JT and Yung Miami have now taken to the office life in the DAPS-directed visuals for "Pussy Talk," and they've brought along Doja Cat for the ride.

The video starts with Doja ruffling through some files of past conquests categorized with general labels, such as "Football," "Princes," and "US Rappers." Not before long, the three women are roaming various parts of the office doing whatever they want, however they want, while wearing business attire however they damn well please. The lyrics for "Pussy Talk" are unabashedly straight-forward, but the video seems to prefer to play more with a wide array of innuendos.

City Girls released their long-awaited sophomore studio album, City on Lock, late last month. The sudden arrival of City on Lock came in response to the project popping up online sooner than expected. Shortly after posting some veiled reactions to the leak, Miami shared the cover art with the caption, "Tonight fuck it!," signaling that the album would be dropping in the next few hours.

In conjunction with the release of City on Lock, City Girls debuted the first episode of their five-part docuseries Yung Miami's Secret last week. The doc will track JT and Yung Miami's turbulent lives and careers. New installments will come out every Thursday.

Check out the video for "Pussy Talk" up top.