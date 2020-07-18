The clubs may be closed, but sometimes the best place to dance to a little house music is in your house. Fortunately, this weekend’s musical offerings include Love Generator’s new release with Steve Lacy titled “Live Without Your Love.”

This pulsing dance track is accompanied by an equally throbbing video, as director Emil Nava takes us into the world of Steve’s Speaker Store. In it, we watch Steve Lacy transcend dimensions while providing the Calvin Harris beat with mesmerizing vocals. The 3D psychedelic visuals are a wonderful respite for anyone needing a brief escape from the mundane.

Lacy shared a little behind-the-scenes on Instagram, showing how they filmed the music video during COVID-19.

This is the first track that Love Generator, the new-ish alter ego of Adam Wiles aka Calvin Harris, debuted with Defected Records. Wiles decided to create the new pseudonym in order to “rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces,” and so far the results are not disappointing.

A press release for the song reveals that it’s a dream come true for Wiles to release music under the 21-year-old indie house music label, calling “Live Without Your Love” “the outcome of a long-held ambition for him.”

Check out the video up top.