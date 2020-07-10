Black Thought has announced that his new Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel is set to release on July 31. Alongside news of the project, The Roots rapper has shared the single “Thought Vs. Everybody.”

Vol. 3 was entirely produced by Sean C and includes appearances from Swizz Beats, Portugal The Man, Pusha-T, Schoolboy Q, The Last Artful, Dodgr, and more. For the EP’s cover, Thought tapped visual artist Khari Turner who created a portrait inspired by Thought, with the aim to “elevate hip-hop to high art,” according to a press release.

Vol. 3 is the next installation in Thought’s Streams of Thought series. The rapper released both Vol. 1, produced entirely by 9th Wonder, and Vol. 2 with Salaam Remi in 2018.

Check out the tracklist for Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel below, and listen to “Thought Vs. Everybody” at the top.

1. I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)

2. State Prisoner

3. Good Morning Ft. Swizz Beats, Pusha T and Killer Mike

4. Magnificent

5. Experience (Interlude)

6. Quiet Trip Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

7. Nature Of The Beast Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

8. We Should Be Good Ft. CS Armstrong

9. Steak Um Ft. ScHoolboy Q

10. Thought Vs. Everybody

11. Ghetto Boyz & Girls Ft. CS Armstrong

12. Fuel Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. I’m Not Crazy (Outro)