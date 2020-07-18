With their legal drama now long behind them, Lil Wayne and Birdman chopped it up like old friends during Friday night’s episode of Young Money Radio. For the podcast’s season finale, it only makes sense that Weezy brought on his “father” on to close things out.

During the episode, the two discussed the setting horizon of Baby’s career. “I’m done rapping, rapping ain't for me no more,” Birdman said. “I like to make rappers.”

But the Cash Money Records OG still has one more project in mind before he bids farewell. “I would like to do a Father Son 2,” he told Wayne, proposing a follow up to their 2006 Like Father, Like Son album. “I want it to be my farewell thing.”

Despite their ups and downs over the years, the relationship between Wayne and Birdman has been stronger than ever since Baby apologized at Tunechi’s festival back in 2018 and released him from Cash Money Records.

Fans are already foaming at the mouth for this father/son sequel.

As the first season of Young Money Radio wrapped up, Wayne celebrated and thanked fans for the record-breaking audience. “Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart of making this biggest debut first season of any podcast or radio show EVER,” he wrote on Instagram.