Beyoncé has come through with the music video for her The Lion King: The Gift track "ALREADY" with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

The Lion King: The Gift was the soundtrack for 2019's The Lion King remake and featured appearances from Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Wizkid, Jessie Reyez, Mr Eazi, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Burna Boy, and others. The Lion King, which was directed by Jon Favreau, starred Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, James Earl Jones, and others. Beyoncé voiced the character of Nala in the film.

The video for "ALREADY" will be featured in Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in just a few hours.

In 2 days, experience a new visual album. #BlackIsKing, a film by @Beyonce, is streaming Friday exclusively on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iFHFBfCLSs — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 29, 2020

To coincide with the releases, Bey also dropped a deluxe edition of The Lion King: The Gift, which includes the addition of "BLACK PARADE" and a remix "Find Your Way Back" from Melo-x. You can hear the deluxe version of the project below via Tidal or Spotify.

Check out the video for "ALREADY" up top via YouTube.