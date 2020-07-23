While The Fast and Furious 9 won't be coming out this year, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures have teamed up for a new mixtape to keep fans satisifed. Reggaeton star Arcangel is among those to contribute to the mixtape, and he's just dropped "No Hay Amor" to whet appetites for the project.

Accompanied by a cinematic video, "No Hay Amor" offers an indication of what fans can expect from the new mixtape. "I love the music video for 'No Hay Amor,' I've worked in the past with the people from White House, who directed this video and with them I feel like I'm with family, I was comfortable throughout the entire production," Arcangel told us of the new video.

In addition, he also spoke about his excitement for the highly anticipated ninth entry in the Fast Saga. "I'm happy to be part of such a great project like Fast 9 - it's a saga of movies that's so well-known throughout the world," he explained. "The fact that they recognized my talent and wanted to count on it for this mixtape fills me with all types of emotions. I'm happy and extremely grateful for this opportunity. Y nada PRRRRRRRA."

Watch the video for "No Hay Amor" above, and look out for the Road to Fast 9 mixtape, which will arrive on July 31.