Portland rapper Aminé is gearing up to drop a new album, and to tease the project he's just shared a bouncy new track featuring Young Thug.

"Compensating" featuring Thug is the latest preview of Aminé's new album Limbo, which follows his 2018 project OnePointFive. With a minimal but vibrant beat, the two rappers switch between lower and higher registers to fun results.


Making the best of their respective talents, the two prove to make for a formidable team on "Compensating." Before delivering the track on Monday, he offered fans a preview of the T-Minus produced single on Twitter.

Upon sharing the single, Aminé spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about how the collaboration came together. "I was in Toronto working with T-Minus on this song and I put the hook together and then Minus told me he had a session with Thug and he thought that we would mesh well together on this song," he explained. "The only time I’ve ever met Thug before that was I was in Europe and he walked up to me at some festival, I think where it was way out west or some, and he walked up to me and called me a young legend and I never forgot that moment. I never forgot that moment."

So far, Aminé has been sharing a steady stream of music in 2020. After dropping the Ol' Dirty Bastard-referencing "Shimmy" back in February, he dropped his Rhianna tribute "Riri" just last month. Limbo will mark his fifth full-length project, and his sixth project overall. 

Listen to "Compensating" above, and pre-save Limbo here. The album drops Aug. 7.

Related Stories

Watch the Video for Aminé's Latest Single "Riri"
Aminé's Debut Album 'Good For You' Is Here
Aminé Returns With New Project 'ONEPOINTFIVE'
NewsVideos