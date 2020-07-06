Portland rapper Aminé is gearing up to drop a new album, and to tease the project he's just shared a bouncy new track featuring Young Thug.

"Compensating" featuring Thug is the latest preview of Aminé's new album Limbo, which follows his 2018 project OnePointFive. With a minimal but vibrant beat, the two rappers switch between lower and higher registers to fun results.



Making the best of their respective talents, the two prove to make for a formidable team on "Compensating." Before delivering the track on Monday, he offered fans a preview of the T-Minus produced single on Twitter.

Upon sharing the single, Aminé spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about how the collaboration came together. "I was in Toronto working with T-Minus on this song and I put the hook together and then Minus told me he had a session with Thug and he thought that we would mesh well together on this song," he explained. "The only time I’ve ever met Thug before that was I was in Europe and he walked up to me at some festival, I think where it was way out west or some, and he walked up to me and called me a young legend and I never forgot that moment. I never forgot that moment."

So far, Aminé has been sharing a steady stream of music in 2020. After dropping the Ol' Dirty Bastard-referencing "Shimmy" back in February, he dropped his Rhianna tribute "Riri" just last month. Limbo will mark his fifth full-length project, and his sixth project overall.

Listen to "Compensating" above, and pre-save Limbo here. The album drops Aug. 7.