070 Shake's already transcendent "Guilty Conscience," which appears on her 2020 debut studio album Modus Vivendi, has now been delectably reimagined by Tame Impala.

On Friday, Shake and Kevin Parker shared the new remix to streaming services. Stream it below:

Modus Vivendi arrived back in January and was met with widespread critical acclaim, ultimately landing among the picks for Complex's Best Albums of 2020 (So Far) ranking. While the album is best experienced front-to-back as a proper full-length experience, other highlights worth special mention include the Mike Dean-assisted "The Pines" and the swath of textures found on "Microdosing."

As 070 Shake teased in a recent Instagram post, the crafting of what will eventually become a new album are already in motion:

In an interview with Complex back in 2018 surrounding Ye coverage, 070 Shake gave a bit of insight into her creative process, which she explained at the time as often starting with setting an artistic goal by saying it out loud.

"Everything I do—I say what I'm going to do, I speak it and it happens as I see it in my head," she told Graham Corrigan at the time.

Given the remarkable quality level of her creative output thus far, you'd have to be a full-on dolt to not be stoked about what's to come.