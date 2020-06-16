It's safe to say Gunna had a great cake day.

The Wunna artist turned 27 on Sunday. To help him celebrate, his friend and frequent collaborator Roddy Ricch gave him a diamond tennis bracelet from Eliantte jewelers.

Not to be outdone, Young Thug decided to gift his YSL artist an even more extravagant present. Thugger surprised Gunna with a new Rolls Royce Cullinan. The luxury SUV is black with a chrome grill and chrome Spirit of Ecstacy. Inside, the interior is black with sky blue accents. There is was also a sky blue Louis Vuitton bag.

Gunna more than deserved these gifts. His impressive career reached a new height in May when he released his second studio album, Wunna, which featured Thugger on "Dollaz on My Head" and "Far," and Ricch on "Cooler Than a Bitch." The project debuted as the No. 1 album in the country, giving Gunna his first chart-topping project.