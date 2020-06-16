It's safe to say Gunna had a great cake day. 

The Wunna artist turned 27 on Sunday. To help him celebrate, his friend and frequent collaborator Roddy Ricch gave him a diamond tennis bracelet from Eliantte jewelers.

Not to be outdone, Young Thug decided to gift his YSL artist an even more extravagant present. Thugger surprised Gunna with a new Rolls Royce Cullinan. The luxury SUV is black with a chrome grill and chrome Spirit of Ecstacy. Inside, the interior is black with sky blue accents. There is was also a sky blue Louis Vuitton bag. 

Gunna more than deserved these gifts. His impressive career reached a new height in May when he released his second studio album, Wunna, which featured Thugger on "Dollaz on My Head" and "Far," and Ricch on "Cooler Than a Bitch." The project debuted as the No. 1 album in the country, giving Gunna his first chart-topping project. 

Related Stories

Gunna Says Young Thug Is the Best Rapper Alive in New Interview
Feature
10 Takeaways From Gunna’s ‘Wunna’
Gunna's 'Wunna' Album Set for No. 1 Debut

Also Watch

News