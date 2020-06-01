On Sunday evening, Travis Scott added his name to a growing list of celebrities who have released detailed statements (or at least publicly commented) about either the death of George Floyd, or the protests that have broken out in several U.S. cities in the six days since then.

Scott made his comments in an Instagram post, in which he talked about how the black community feels about police brutality, in addition to violence from those with "misguided intentions."

"As I pace around thinking, trying to find something to ease the pain," the post began. "[T]here are almost no words that I can think of to properly express, or I can use to suppress, this enraged feeling of us continuously losing our brothers and sisters to brutality at the hands of officers, or anyone with misguided intentions for our well-being."

He went on to call for immediate implementations of police reform nationwide.

"The rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard," he continued. "To be seen as equal and human, too. We have to change and reform police policy in our U.S. cities, and there needs to be accountability immediately! Especially when officers abuse power to the point where it callously takes a life."

Scott also addressed Floyd's family, in addition to loved ones for past victim's of similar violence, and said that he "and the team" would do what they can to address such issues on a "long-term basis."

"My heart goes out to George Floyd's family and everyone who's suffered loss based on this type of senseless injustice and brutality," he wrote. "Me and the team are gonna do everything possible to make sure these issues are addressed on a long-term basis. Thank u Bun for picking me up this morning and helping me figure out ways I can really help move this forward. Love. See you all soon!"

You can see the full post below: