All through the seemingly endless lockdown period, Manchester DJ and producer Subzero has been keeping us sane with his Quarantine Club sets on IG Live, but in between that, he's also been blessing us with plenty of new music.

Last month, Subz unleashed his piano-led 4x4 stomper "Quarantine Riddim" (first called "Rona Riddim" by fans), created the hyper-energetic bassline backing for Tez Kidd's "Money", and now he's back with frequent collaborator Sacha ("Be With Me", "Sweet Revenge") for new sugar-rush bassline cut "Powerless". Capped with Sacha's sweet, delicate vocals, "Powerless" is a relentless storm of bouncy low-end, snapping drums and 4x4 rave energy that will brighten up your day.

