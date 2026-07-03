Borat returns for his 'Subsequent Moviefilm'—which is available now Amazon Prime—once again showcasing many of America's ills for laughs (and thought).William Goodman
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Aaron Sorkin steps back into the director's chair to bring forth some historic realness with Netflix's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.William Goodman
Film is a subjective art form. But aggregated movie ratings aren't.Jennifer Wood
As if you needed more reasons to avoid films featuring Katherine Heigl, bad karoake, or pop stars posing as actors.MattBarone