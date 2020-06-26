Today marks the release of "Scorpio's Letter", the third single from reggae three-piece Taste Of Pluto. Hailing from the Caribbean, the trio consists of Dominca-born singer Navy, and Barbados-born Tyler and Marwin (who also have ties to North America and Sweden, respectively), with influences that span multiple genres including reggae, hip-hop, soul and beyond.

Despite having only kicked off in March with "Rebellion", the trio have already hit their stride, all of it leading up to the release of today's spiritually-minded single. A crisp hip-hop beat provides the backbone here while a subtle bassline and some twinkling keys shimmer around the mix behind Navy's rich, smoky vocals as she sings seductively about pledging her love and devotion to that special someone.

The new single also comes with visuals from director duo Trevor Pretty and Pierre Jermaine (who also handled the band's other two videos) and they've put together some relaxed scenes of the three musicians chilling at home as they kick back together and do what they can to cope with the scorching Caribbean sun.

"Scorpio's Letter" is out now via Pretty Boy Worldwide. Buy and stream it here.