Nearly two years after the release of her debut EP, Moonchild, London soul singer Jareth is back with news that her second will soon be here, titled Fire In The Soul. Although details remain scarce (the release date have yet to be confirmed), we do at least have its first single, the heavenly "Amber".

Produced by JVCK JAMES collaborator Karl Zine and co-written with Gent Mason — who also contributes some dreamy vocals of his own — "Amber" takes Jareth's organic sound into a new, futuristic direction with shifting electronics and molasses-like synths. Of course, it'd be impossible to predict what the rest of the EP will sound like, but we can probably be sure it'll contain more than a couple more surprises.