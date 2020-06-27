Roots Picnic 2020 is taking place on the virtual stage.

Earlier this month, organizers announced the in-person event had been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though this was disappointing news, many were pleased to hear that the festival had pivoted to a virtual experience that would also serve as a voter registration drive. Former first lady Michelle Obama was announced as the event's co-host along with The Roots members Questlove and Black Thought.

This year's Roots Picnic is presented in partnership with Obama's nonpartisan nonprofit organization, When We All Vote. Viewers can sign up to volunteer for the organization through Outvote, a mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters.

"Couldn't be more excited that @whenweallvote is teaming up to co-host @TheRoots Picnic on June 27!," Obama tweeted. "Join us and get registered to vote: http://weall.vote/rootspicnic."

The virtual festival will include speeches by the former FLOTUS, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manual Miranda, Chris Paul, and Coach K. This year's musical lineup is also stacked; We're talking performances by Lil Baby, SZA, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., G Herbo, Polo G, Earthgang, and more.

You can stream Roots Picnic 2020 via YouTube above and learn more about When We All Vote here.