Lil Durk has released the deluxe version of Just Cause Y'all Waited 2.

Earlier in the day, Durk shared the official video for "3 Headed Goat," featuring Lil Baby and fellow Chicago rapper Polo G.

You can check out the video, directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett, via YouTube above.

"3 Headed Goat" was a standout track on Durk's fifth studio album, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. The video came as fans awaited the release of the album's deluxe version, which offers seven new tracks.

Durk began hyping the deluxe edition back in May, just weeks after he dropped the original version. Durk described the expanded version as "crazzzzzyyyyyyyy," and told fans the additional tracks were going to "fuck the world up." Just 'Cause Y'all Waited 2 deluxe will include new titles like "Pass the Water," "When We Shoot," "Where They Go," and "Watch Yo Homie."

"This shit ain't regular ..." he said about the album. "I’m saving the streets again."

The Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 deluxe album is now available on Apple Music and Spotify. The original 15-track version, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, included guest appearances by G Herbo, Gunna, and more.