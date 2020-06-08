Kendrick Lamar, whose "Alright" remains an uplifting protest anthem amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations, was among those who participated in this weekend's Compton Peace Walk.

The protest took place on Sunday, with those gathered marching from Gateway Towne Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument by City Hall.

"Thousands came together—men, women,and children—to peacefully march for unity, justice, and peace for all," Mayor Aja Brown said of Sunday's protest. "Today, we demonstrated that the LOVE we have for one another is powerful. Thank you to everyone that came out and to those that wanted to, but couldn't … As I said today, this moment is not the ending, but the beginning of a new era—a movement to engage, educate and empower Compton to mobilize, organize and take action, especially when it counts."

DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Taco Mell, and the Compton Cowboys were also in attendance at the Peace Walk.

Per Mayor Brown, who also spoke to protesters at Sunday’s demonstration, the moment marked an inspiring example of local unity.

"One of Compton's greatest strengths is our love for our city," she said. "I firmly believe that we will emerge from this time more united and stronger than ever."

For info on protests, donations, and additional resources—regardless of where you're located—please consult this widely shared guide. There are also a number of petitions that could use your signature, and there's truly no excuse for not carving out a few seconds of your day to sign them.