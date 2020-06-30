Kanye West's "Wash Us in the Blood," previously teased in a GQ interview and a frequent source of hype among recent fan chatter, has been released.

The Travis Scott-featuring, Dr. Dre-mixed track is taken from West's forthcoming album God's Country, marking confirmation of a title that cinematographer Arthur Jafa mentioned in an Instagram Live chat with Michèle Lamy in May.

Up top, catch the track's Jafa-directed video. Jafa, who's worked with West before, also handled cover art duties.

Below, stream the song via Apple Music:

"Wash Us in the Blood" makes good on previous whisperings that the new song would sonically lean a bit more in the direction of the well-sculpted abrasiveness of Yeezus, albeit with 2020-era lyrical concerns. In addition to backing 'Ye up with some signature ad libs, La Flame also gets in a few lines on the religious irreconcilability of the death penalty, which is still legal in 30 states.

In the third verse, West imagines a "CalmYe" and shares the unfortunate opinion that anything that's "in the news" is "fake."

The song is also up for pre-order in a variety of physical formats via the official Kanye site including 12-inch picture disc, 7-inch red vinyl, red cassette, CD, and/or a standalone digital single.

As West made clear in a tweet shared Monday ahead of the song and video's push one day later, the "Wash Us in the Blood" drop marks the continuation of his ongoing #WESTDAYEVER campaign, which last week saw the announcement of Yeezy x GAP and the release of a mini-documentary from Nick Knight focused on the new Yeezy Supply site.

West has also confirmed the existence of a "Dr. Dre version" of his most recent solo full-length, last year's "Church on Sunday"-featuring Jesus Is King. If "Wash Us in the Blood" is any indication, many of the themes found on King will continue on God's Country.

Also on the agenda is an animated series from Takashi Murakami centered on the Kids See Ghosts duo of Ye and Kid Cudi. No release date has been given for the series, the Dre-ified King, or God's Country. Given recent activity, however, it's safe to assume some or all of these projects are indeed imminent.