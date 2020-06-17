The K-pop world experienced another loss this week with the death of TST member Yohan. He was 28 years old.

KJ Music Entertainment confirmed the tragic news in a statement to AllKPop.com on Wednesday; though the cause of death is still unknown, the label asked all fans and media outlets to refrain from speculating and spreading rumors.

"We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world," the imprint wrote. "The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

Yohan—born Kim Jeong-hwan—started his K-pop career as a member of NOM (No Other Man) in 2013. Several years later, he joined TST, formerly known as Top Secret.

As noted by the New York Daily News, Yohan is the fourth K-pop star to die within the past eight months, following Surprise U member Cha In Ha and Kara members Goo Hara and Sulli.

You can read Yohan fan tributes and messages of condolences below.