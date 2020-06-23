Rap-A-Lot general, J. Prince, took to Instagram to respond to Youngboy Never Broke Again.

In the post, J. Prince once again referred to Youngboy as "Dumb Boy," claiming that the rapper took his "kindness for weakness."

"You're a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful" J. Prince said in the video. "Acting like you and your brother wasn't down with me and letting it be known that you was Mob Ties. ... You seem to be dumber than a box of rocks or you despise wisdom. What you should be mad about is the lie you're living and the weak-ass security being sleep in front of your house."

J. Prince's post is in response to Youngboy telling him to "mind his fucking business." Last week, Youngboy's Houston home was broken into. J. Prince tracked down the criminals and made sure that the rapper knew he had the items that were stolen from his home. This didn't sit well with Youngboy.

"It's plenty ways to get in touch with me," Youngboy said in an Instagram post. "Man, don't get on no internet and do no publicly. Don't do no dealing with no fucking publicity. None of that pussy ass shit. I'm good on them keys, gangster. When you buy that shit cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your fucking business, man."

J. Prince eventually made himself more clear with his latest post.

"Let me say this to you little homie," J. Prince continued. "You not a friend or an enemy today. Let's keep it that way no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I'm minding my business. You just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for. Good or bad."