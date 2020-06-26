Though the music industry has taken a huge hit from the global pandemic, many performers have used the forced downtime to work on new projects and experiment with sounds they may not have otherwise explored. G-Eazy is one of those artists.

The Bay Area rapper has shared his aptly titled project, Everything’s Strange Here, marking his first tape since last year’s Scary Nights EP. G-Eazy announced the effort toward the end of May, providing some insight into what fans could expect.

“8 weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this,” he wrote on social media. “The world has been turned upside down and inside out – but a lot of us have had the fortunate opportunity to self reflect, grow and evolve. This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure – it’s me. Take it or leave it – this is how I feel.”

Everything’s Strange Here was originally slated to drop at the beginning of this month; however, it was pushed back several weeks in light of the racial justice demonstrations spurred by George Floyd’s police killing.

The project spans 10 tracks, including the singles “Had Enough,” “Nostalgia Cycle,” and “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime.” Ashley Benson and Kossisko also make guest appearances.

You can listen to Everything’s Strange Here on Apple Music and via Spotify below. G-Eazy is also working on his next studio album These Things Happen Too, which will serve as a sequel to 2014’s These Things Happen.