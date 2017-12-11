Drake, commendably, has joined in on the widespread trashing of the attorney representing former Minneapolis Police Department officer Thomas Lane.

Attorney Earl Gray made an appearance on CNN Monday, attempting—and that's the key word here—to offer up some sort of defense for Lane's involvement in the murder of George Floyd.

"[Gray] struggling through an ATTEMPT to justify this situation live on television," Drake said in the caption of an Instagram Story update on Gray's interview with Chris Cuomo. "Can't even decide how to defend his client. This shit is foul to watch."

Image via @champagnepapi

In case you were fortunate enough to miss Gray's interview, the lawyer described Lane as "a man of compassion" and "not a violent person" despite having been involved in the death of George Floyd. Gray, in one excerpt that's arguably received the bulk of the blowback, also suggested that the public should have stepped in to assist Floyd instead of the officers.

"If the public is there and so in an uproar about this," he said. "They didn't intercede either." When Cuomo noted that the idea of asking citizens to intervene when the officers are already behaving in a threatening and aggressive manner is a ridiculous concept, Gray conceded, stating he had merely "brought that up" without aim.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Lane's family, per TMZ, is now trying to raise money.