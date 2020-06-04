Beyoncé is calling on protesters to keep efforts "aligned and focused" as the fight for justice continues.

In an Instagram post showing a photo of a Minneapolis demonstration, Beyoncé noted the "long road" that's ahead while praising the unity that's been seen among protesters so far.

"Let's remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice," she said Wednesday.

Last month, Beyoncé encouraged fans to put their signatures on a petition aimed at demanding additional charges for the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd.

"We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight," she said at the time. "We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain."

More than 10,000 people have now been arrested nationwide since protests began. On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Derek Chauvin's third-degree murder charge had been elevated to second-degree. Officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng were also announced as having been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

If you want to get involved with the fight for justice, here's a guide on how to help via donations and/or demonstrations.