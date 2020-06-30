At the halfway point of 2020, it's difficult to reflect on anything at all, including the music we love. It's like the world has turned upside down but all we can do is hope that, on the other side of everything that's happening, we'd be closer to seeing a world where everyone's human rights are respected. We're starting to see Canadian artists speak up and speak out, including in their music, to share their stories and feelings on what they've been through and the current situation. A few of the songs on this list fall into that category but there’s sure to be more to come as this movement isn’t one that will pass. To kick off a summer that will certainly be one to remember, here are the 10 best Canadian songs of June 2020. Happy Canada Day!