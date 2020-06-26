August Alsina has shared his highly-anticipated album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy.

The 27-track collection boasts features from Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, Juicy J, and Darrel Walls. During the week prior to its release, Alsina released five new singles that appear on the project— “NOLA,” “Rounds,” “Work To Do,” “Sincerely” and “Deliver Us”—with the album reflecting on issues that are hitting Black America hard right now, including police-brutality, healthcare, and more.

Alsina has also released his new documentary series, stateofEMERGEncy: The Rise of August Alsina, which he dropped via YouTube. The docuseries takes a look at Alsina’s personal life and the moments leading up to the album’s release.

The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy is a continuation of Alsina’s mixtape series, which he began in 2012 with The Product, releasing The Product 2 in 2013. His last studio album, This Thing Called Life, was released back in 2015.

During the last few years, Alsina has been suffering from an autoimmune disease that attacks his liver. The illness progressed last summer, with the artist revealing that he had lost his ability to walk. In September, he shared a positive update with fans on his condition and treatment.