Toronto's APB recently dropped a rousing music video for their new single "Change the Vibration." Watch it above.

The frenetic track, featuring an odd time signature and high-energy bars about shifting frequencies, comes with equally spirited visuals, jumping back and forth between shots of Black Lives Matter protests and APB performing on stage and in industrial areas.

"'Change the Vibration' to us represents the break in the system. The lifting of the veil," the Scarborough, Ontario duo told Complex in a statement. "Now more than ever, truth is the vehicle to transmute our energy inward in order to reach our highest self. In light of 2020's pandemic and this era’s human rights movement, our intention was to make something that mirrors the urgency to take action."

The music video was directed by APB's longtime collaborator Warren Credo of Beau Monde Co.

"Change the Vibration" is the latest single off the neo-hip-hop duo's new album As We Speak, which dropped in May. It's APB's first release since 2014's Egos & Expectations.