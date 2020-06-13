Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz Instagram Live battle series has been operating purely for the culture, and now the two music moguls announced on Saturday afternoon that they plan to have Alicia Keys go hit-for-hit against John Legend for a special Juneteenth edition of the series.

"Let's celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @Aliciakeys vs @johnlegendon the 🎹 Friday, June 19th. 8pm est @verzuztv !!" Swizz Beatz wrote in the caption announcing the battle. Juneteenth is an annual American holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate when slaved were told they were "free" on June 19, 1865.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have continued to outdo themselves during the incredible run that Verzuz has had, already putting together internet-breaking matchups like RZA vs. DJ Premier, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, Nelly vs. Ludacris, and Erykah Badu and Jill Scott among several others thus far.

Alicia Keys vs. John Legend feels like a battle that would have only been possible in a fantasy factory, with both R&B legends having a laundry list of accolades including Alicia Keys' 15 Grammys and John Legend being one of only 15 artists in history to have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

This Verzuz matchup is already shaping up as an unforgettable occasion and will hopefully deliver a moment of healing in between the current fight for Black lives that the country is broiling in. Check out people's reactions to the news of the next battle down below.