Today in vomitous aberrations, a nation gripped by a pandemic is also being forced to deal with Trump's team attempting to repurpose T.I.'s 2008 classic "Whatever You Like" as an anti-Biden jingle.

Per social media rips of the attempt in question, Trump's Snapchat—complete with fabricated lyrics flashing on the screen—used the track's pre-chorus ("I want yo' body, need yo' body," etc.) for the Biden-mocking messaging:

At the time of this writing, T.I. hadn't publicly responded to this move by Trump's team. Given his frequent expressions of disgust regarding the current POTUS, however, it's likely he will have something to say soon. Last September, for example, T.I. directly criticized conservative figure Candace Owens during a Revolt Summit event regarding her support for Trump and what he represents.

"When you say 'Make America Great Again,' which period are we talking about?" he said at the time. "The period when women couldn't vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?"



While we await T.I.'s presumably forthcoming response to Trump's misuse of a classic catalog entry, fans have taken up the task of trashing it:

Apparently, this edited Marlon Wayans clip was also shared to Trump's Snapchat: