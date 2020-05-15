Trippie Redd is continuing to give fans more music despite being isolated at home.

The 20-year-old rapper-singer recently reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time with A Love Letter to You 4, which boasted appearances from Lil Mosey, Juice WRLD, YNW Melly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Smokepurrp, Tory Lanez, DaBaby, Lil Yachty, and more. When he re-released the mixtape with a deluxe version in February, he added songs with collaborations by Chance the Rapper, Russ, Young Thug, Lil Tecca, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and SahBabii.

Who hasn’t Trippie worked with? Well, PARTYNEXTDOOR. He teased “Excitement” was coming this week on Instagram, asking fans if they were excited.



“Excitement” is melody heavy as Trippie sings about a certain position. “Shorty, your body is so exciting/I love when you get on top and you ride it,” Trippie says.

The dark, druggy aesthetic of the song amplifies when PND comes in. “Push the limits on my anxiety when I’m excited,” he sings. “My excitement for you…for you.”

You can stream the song, below.

Trippie started 2020 on the Love Me More Tour, but some dates were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, PARTY released PARTYMOBILE back in February. You can stream that here.

In other news, Trippie linked with Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea​​​​​​​ to provide frontline healthcare workers ​​​​​​across the country with free beverages. "This is my way of giving back to the healthcare workers who are working so hard to help people fight off coronavirus," Trippie said of the donation of 30,000 beverages in a statement. "I just wanted to show my gratitude and do whatever I can to help out all the people who are trying to keep us safe."