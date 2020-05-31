While some parts of the country are easing lockdown restrictions, many performers are opting for virtual gigs out of concern for public health. Gunna is one of those artists.

On Saturday night, the Atlanta rapper will present "Wunna Live in LA," a 45-minute live concert streamed exclusively on YouTube. Gunna will be joined by a four-piece band to perform tracks of his newly released sophomore album,Wunna. Viewers will also have the chance to interact with the rapper in real-time by purchasing Super Chats and Super Stickers—features that draw more attention to comments within the live chat.

Wunna, the follow-up to 2019's Drip or Drown 2, is also on track to become Gunna's first-ever No. 1 album. The 18-track project features the hit single "Skybox" as well as contributions from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott.

"Wunna is the other side of me that I don’t really be showing," Gunna told Highsnobiety earlier this month. "I want people to know that I really took my time and I really put heart into this album. I made more than an album, I made a series with it. Even with the cover, the videos, with the merch and everything, it goes together. I want people to understand that I’m a real artist."

You can watch the event now via YouTube above.